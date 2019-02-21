|
Andrea Jean Miller
Appleton - 74, passed away with her son, Andy by her side on February 19, 2019. She was born on August 2, 1944 in Neenah to the late James and Ann (Szucs) Konop. Andrea graduated from Neenah High School in 1962. She assisted her mother with Avalon Restaurant in Menasha and Avalon Ann's Bar in Appleton for many years. She married Raymond 'Ookie' Miller on February 15, 1975. Andrea was a devoted Catholic; attending church religiously and was a member of St. Bernadette and St. Joseph parishes. She volunteered at church and with St. Joseph Food Pantry and was always willing to help those in need. All who knew her will miss her kind spirit, quick wit and amazing Hungarian cooking.
Most of all she loved her family and will be greatly missed by her son, Andrew and his partner, Sheila Jacob and her children: Amber, Ashley, Autumn and Adam; great grandchildren: Travion, Jesiyah, Anastasia and Zavier as well as many dear cousins.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband Ray in 1999.
A Prayer Service for Andrea will be held at 4 PM on Sunday, February 24, 2019 at Brettschneider Trettin-Nickel Funeral chapel with Fr. James Leary O.F.C. officiating. Entombment will be at Greenlawn Memorial Park, Neenah. Friends may visit the family on Sunday from 2 PM until the time of service.
The family would like to thank the staff at ThedaCare Appleton for their compassionate care shown to Andrea and her family.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Feb. 21, 2019