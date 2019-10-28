|
|
Andrejs David Sics Jr.
Menasha - Andrejs David Sics Jr., 55, of Menasha, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, October 28, 2019. He was born in Appleton, WI on July 2, 1964, to Andrejs Sics and Carole (St. Cyr) Thomas.
He was a 1984 graduate of Appleton West High School and he also received a Master Mechanic degree from Fox Valley Technical College. He was employed by Ahlstrom-Munksjo (formally Thilmany) for the last 15 years.
He enjoyed many things like hunting, fishing, ATV riding, camping on his property bringing along his dogs, riding his Harley motorcycle, being a jokester, and he loved to spend time with his grandchildren. He will be remembered for calling everyone in the family to keep them all up to date as to what was happening and he was also very proud of his Latvian heritage. Andrejs was also an avid Cardinals and Packers fan.
Andrejs is survived by his loving wife, Marianne; daughter, Melissa (Andrew) Hughes; step-daughter, Sharon (Danny) Schmidtke; three sons: Brady (Brittany) Wilber, Andrejs (Caitlin) Sics III, and Ross Sics; nine grandchildren: Kaydence, Kaleb, Laurel, Jocelyn, Gabe, Fiona, Kiana, Quintin, and Westin. Further survivors include his mother and step-father; Carole (Charlie) Thomas, father; Andrejs Sics, one sister; Melanie (Tim) Giles; and his two dogs: Daisy and Bella.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents: Elmer and Irene St. Cyr, Karlis and Melanija Sics; and two uncles: Ludis and Martins Sics.
Visitation will be held on Friday, November 1, 2019 from 9:00 AM until 11:00 AM at VALLEY FUNERAL HOME. Funeral Service for Andrejs will be 11:00 AM with Deacon Maury Reed officiating. Burial will be at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery, Appleton.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Oct. 28 to Oct. 30, 2019