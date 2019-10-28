Services
Valley Funeral Home
2211 N. Richmond St.
Appleton, WI 54911
(920) 733-5435
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
VALLEY FUNERAL HOME
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
VALLEY FUNERAL HOME
Resources
More Obituaries for Andrejs Sics
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Andrejs David Sics Jr.


1964 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Andrejs David Sics Jr. Obituary
Andrejs David Sics Jr.

Menasha - Andrejs David Sics Jr., 55, of Menasha, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, October 28, 2019. He was born in Appleton, WI on July 2, 1964, to Andrejs Sics and Carole (St. Cyr) Thomas.

He was a 1984 graduate of Appleton West High School and he also received a Master Mechanic degree from Fox Valley Technical College. He was employed by Ahlstrom-Munksjo (formally Thilmany) for the last 15 years.

He enjoyed many things like hunting, fishing, ATV riding, camping on his property bringing along his dogs, riding his Harley motorcycle, being a jokester, and he loved to spend time with his grandchildren. He will be remembered for calling everyone in the family to keep them all up to date as to what was happening and he was also very proud of his Latvian heritage. Andrejs was also an avid Cardinals and Packers fan.

Andrejs is survived by his loving wife, Marianne; daughter, Melissa (Andrew) Hughes; step-daughter, Sharon (Danny) Schmidtke; three sons: Brady (Brittany) Wilber, Andrejs (Caitlin) Sics III, and Ross Sics; nine grandchildren: Kaydence, Kaleb, Laurel, Jocelyn, Gabe, Fiona, Kiana, Quintin, and Westin. Further survivors include his mother and step-father; Carole (Charlie) Thomas, father; Andrejs Sics, one sister; Melanie (Tim) Giles; and his two dogs: Daisy and Bella.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents: Elmer and Irene St. Cyr, Karlis and Melanija Sics; and two uncles: Ludis and Martins Sics.

Visitation will be held on Friday, November 1, 2019 from 9:00 AM until 11:00 AM at VALLEY FUNERAL HOME. Funeral Service for Andrejs will be 11:00 AM with Deacon Maury Reed officiating. Burial will be at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery, Appleton.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established.

logo


logo




Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Oct. 28 to Oct. 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Andrejs's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
postcrescent