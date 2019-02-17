Andrew C. Baird



Appleton - Andrew Campbell Baird, beloved son, brother, uncle, godfather and friend, was born into eternal life at 3:30 p.m. on Monday, February 11, 2019, following a courageous two year battle with Ewing's Sarcoma.



He was born October 31, 1981 in New Haven, Connecticut, but spent most of his life in the Fox Cities area of Wisconsin where he was the life of every party and the delight of all his friends, family, and everyone he met. (If not necessarily the person whose lawn he drove over when he was five years old...) He was also a graduate of St. Gregory's Academy in Scranton, Pennsylvania and Thomas Aquinas College in Santa Paula, California, and, to the day he died, he remained strongly devoted to both. His deep love for his friends, family, and obscure music came second only to the immense love he had for his Catholic faith, which he put before everything else.



He is survived by his father, Daniel, stepmother, Anne Mortell, sisters Mary Catherine, Megan, and Elizabeth (Charles) Hurley, as well as his two step-brothers, Jake and Alex Moede and his stepsister-in-law, Carey Smith-Marchi. He is also survived by three nieces and a nephew: Alexandra, Jack Rockne, Abigail, and Ava. He was preceded in death by his older brother, Eric Edwards, his mother, Carolyn, and his grandparents, William and Mary-Edwards Baird and Vivian and Peter Keber.



Andrew will be remembered and celebrated for many things: his strength, his courage and faith, his absolutely outrageous (and infectious) sense of humor, and his service to and for others. To know him was to know love and joy and total laughter. He had the tremendous heart of a lion and fought like one to the very end.



Funeral services will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Monday,February 25th, 2019 at St. Mary's Catholic Church, N2385 Municipal Drive, Greenville, Wisconsin. Visitation will be held prior to Mass, beginning at 9:00 a.m. He will be interred next to his mother in the Parish cemetery. For online condolences, please visit: www.kesslerfh.com.



I pray God who loves the soldier



To quickly place him, my comrade



At the right of Christ the Lord



At the right of Christ the Lord











Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Feb. 17, 2019