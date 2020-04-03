|
|
Andrew H. Macdonald
Appleton - Andrew H. Macdonald, 90, died Thursday, April 2, 2020 following an extended illness.
He was the husband to his beloved wife of 63 years, Frances (O'Donnell) Macdonald and devoted father to his daughter, Joan Macdonald (Chip Hodge); his son, James Macdonald; his son, Steven Macdonald; his daughter, Maureen Macdonald; his daughter, Janet Macdonald; his son, Thomas Macdonald (Kristin). He leaves behind his brother, James Macdonald; his brother, David Macdonald (Diane); his sister, Claire Klier (Robert), all of whom live in Massachusetts. He was Grandpa and "Bumpa" to his dear grandchildren, Jessica (Brian) Fernandez, Shane Macdonald, Sam Edmondson, Joseph Edmondson, Declan Macdonald and Eamonn Macdonald and 4 great-children. Additionally, he leaves behind many dear nieces, nephews and cousins; 30+ Godchildren and many close dear friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Anthony and Margaret (Redmond) Macdonald, and sister, Carol Sullivan (John).
Born in Somerville, MA on September 2, 1929 and raised in Charleston, MA; he resided in the Wisconsin Fox Valley Area for the past 40+ years.
In his early years, Andy swept floors in butcher shops and worked for the railroad, among other odd jobs to help pay his way through Boston College High School and Boston College. After graduation in 1951, he enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corp (USMC) as an officer, during which he traveled Europe and the Mediterranean, completing his service as a second lieutenant. He met his wife, Frances, while she was working as bank teller, and they were married in Brookline, MA in 1956.
Andy began his life-long career of service in non-profit health organizations. First, in the Barnstable County Health Association, then Macomb County Tuberculosis & Health Association, the Wisconsin Anti-TB Association and finally at St. Elizabeth's Hospital Foundation, from which he retired in 1990. He volunteered as a guiding force on the Board of St. Bernard Parish Pastoral Council, past-president of WAPLES Corp., past-president Youth Services and attained the rank of 4th Degree Knight with the Knights of Columbus (Michigan #744).
Although he was avid golfer, one of his greatest pleasures was catching King Salmon on Lake Michigan. Education was extremely important to Andy and he passed along the value of education to his children as well. Most importantly, was Andy's faith, founded in the Jesuit teachings and traditions. He served as a altar boy in his youth and continued his devotion by ensuring he attended Mass with his wife every Sunday at St. Bernard Parish.
A funeral service cannot be held at this time due to COVID-19 restrictions, however a memorial service is tentatively planned for August 2020. If desired, memorial donations can be made to the Unrestricted Boston College Fund at www.bc.edu/content/bc-web/offices/alumni/giving/.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Apr. 3 to Apr. 5, 2020