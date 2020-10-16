1/1
Andrew Harmon
1992 - 2020
Andrew Harmon

Appleton - Andrew died peacefully in his sleep on Sunday, October 11, 2020. He was born July 8, 1992, attended Appleton schools - Huntley, Einstein, and North High School.

His parents, Jo Ellen Harmon Jahnke and Kevin Jahnke, along with his sisters, Anna and Alisha are grieving that his life was cut short at such a young age. They are grateful for the memories of famil;y trips together, and since Andrew loved trains, the train ride at North Freedom, Wisconsin.

Andrew's service will be Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at Valley Funeral Home, 2211 North Richmond Street, Appleton, WI 54911. Visitation for the family will be from 1pm to 2pm, friends visitation from 2pm to 3pm and the service will be at 3pm. Pastor Jim Rademaker will officiate.

He is further survived by his biological father, Brian Morgan, his grandparents, Jane Harmon, Norman and Diane Jahnke, Uncles John and David Harmon, Aunts Kristin Verbokel and Jennifer (Mike) Lopez, cousins Bryce and Nicholas Verbokel, Michael, Jacob, and Julian Lopez, as well as many friends he loved.

In Lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hope Lutheran Brethren Church, 415 East Hoover Street, Appleton, Wisconsin 54915

The service will be recorded and people can view it on the Valley Funeral Home Facebook page.

Condolences may be expressed at valleyfh.com or cards sent to the Valley Funeral Home address.






Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Oct. 16 to Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
21
Visitation
01:00 - 03:00 PM
Valley Funeral Home
OCT
21
Service
03:00 PM
Valley Funeral Home
