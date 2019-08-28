Services
Wichmann Funeral Home
537 North Superior Street
Appleton, WI 54911
(920) 739-1231
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Xavier High School, - in the chapel
1600 W. Prospect Ave
Appleton, WI
Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
1:00 PM
Xavier High School
in the Fine Arts Theatre
Resources
Dale - Andy Mahoney, died unexpectedly on August 25. Andy--a cherished husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend--was devoted not only to his own family, but also to his community. Before retiring, he had been a guidance counselor, teacher, and running coach at Xavier High School and owned a business to help prepare high school students for college. He saw the best in kids and dedicated himself to helping them succeed.

Andy and Beth, his wife of 37 years, loved traveling to national parks and cities throughout the U.S., as well as Canada, Europe, Peru, and Egypt. They enjoyed walking in the woods, canoeing and kayaking, and watching the animals visit the flowers and pond in their backyard. Most of all, they liked to make each other laugh every day. Andy was a devoted and loving, encouraging father. He was a doting grandfather who planned treasure hunts and wrote books for his grandkids.

Andy is survived by his wife Beth; his children Molly and Tom Sharp, Maggie Mahoney and Dan Sward, Lori and Shane Denil, Bob and Ahnna Mahoney, and Bryan and Kristy Piechocki; his grandchildren Sophie, Sylvie, Crispin, Ezra, Andi, and Bryanna; and his siblings Susan Mahoney, Karen and Pat O'Keeffe, Ann Nemeth, Patrick Mahoney and Maxime Desmarets, and Marianna and Lee Colten. He is preceded in death by his parents Robert and Mary Mahoney, of Niles, Michigan, as well as his brother-in-law Wendell Nemeth and nephew John Nemeth.

Services will be held on Saturday, August 31, 2019, at Xavier High School, 1600 W. Prospect Ave., Appleton. Visitation in the chapel, 11 am - 1 pm. Memorial service in the Fine Arts Theatre, 1 pm.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations either to the Southern Poverty Law Center (splcenter.org) or to support the work of the Congregation of Holy Cross in Peru (https://www.holycrossusa.org/support-our-work/ways-to-give/one-time-gift/).

Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Aug. 28, 2019
postcrescent