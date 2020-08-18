Andrew J. Thorson was received into the loving arms of Jesus on August 15, 2020, the Feast of the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary, surrounded by loved ones and the prayers of hundreds who were praying for his healing. Andrew, age 38, died from complications after being stung multiple times by hornets in his yard in rural Oshkosh on August 2.Andrew was born in Milwaukee, Wisconsin on October 18, 1981 to John and Amy (Hillen) Thorson. The oldest of eight children, Andrew attended St. Bernard Elementary School in Wauwatosa and graduated from Marquette University High School (MUHS) in 2000. In high school, Andrew was a leader on the football field, excelling as an O/D lineman and was a proud member of the Hilltoppers' 1999 WISAA State Champion football team. After graduating, he continued his commitment to MUHS football, helping coach the freshman team from 2003 - 2007.Andrew graduated from Marquette University in 2005 with a Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering. While attending Marquette, Andrew met the love of his life, Heather (Josephson) Thorson, whom he married on November 4, 2006. While living in the Milwaukee area after college, Andrew was a licensed engineer at GRAEF, working on the designs for many athletics and recreational facilities. In 2009, Andrew received a Master of Business Administration degree from Cardinal Stritch University.In 2011, Andrew and his young family moved to Oshkosh, where he started working for the Neenah Joint School District (NJSD) as their Director of Facilities/Engineer. When Neenah's Director of Business Services position opened up in 2015, Andrew transitioned into the role at the encouragement of district leaders and completed his license in School Business Management from UW-Whitewater. Andrew was a visionary behind the creation of the NJSD's $114.9 million referendum and played an instrumental part in its passing in April 2020. In 2019, Andrew was named the New School Business Manager of the Year by the Wisconsin Association of School Business Officials.In addition to his work and commitment to public education at NJSD, Andrew was equally devoted to advancing the mission of Catholic education at Lourdes Academy in Oshkosh. In 2012, he joined the Lourdes Academy Board of Trustees and served as Chair since 2015. During his tenure as chairperson, Andrew led the system through the development of a comprehensive strategic plan, a long-term plan to preserve and enhance facilities, and a vision to bring all Lourdes Academy students onto one campus in an expanded facility.While he was so much to so many, most important to Andrew was his faith and his family. He, along with his wife Heather and their 4 daughters, was a member of St. Jude the Apostle Parish. There was nothing Andrew enjoyed more than spending time at home with "his girls." He loved teaching them the finer points of gardening, cooking and grilling. He enjoyed playing in their pool in summer and cuddling together on the couch while watching a movie during the winter. Andrew enjoyed camping and sitting around the campfire with friends and could always be counted on for a good laugh. He gave the best bear hugs and told the worst "dad jokes," and no one could question the pride and love he had for his family.Andrew is survived by his wife Heather; his daughters, Abigail (age 11), Lydia (age 9), Emily (age 7), and Vivian (age 2); his parents Amy and John; his brothers, Louis (Jessica), Paul (Mary), John (Sara), and Alex Thorson; his sisters, Maria (Matthew) Feeney, Molly (Eduardo) Naylor, and Beatrice Thorson; his brother in-law, Dewey (Cheryl) Josephson; nephews, Eliot Thorson and Hugh Feeney; nieces, Hannah, Margaret and Brigid Feeney, Kate and Lucy Thorson, and Mia Josephson. He is also survived by his grandmother, Jacqueline Thorson; mother- and father-in-law, Lynda Kleinschmidt-Johnson and Greg Johnson; along with numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and close friends.Andrew's family would like to share their appreciation to the nurses and doctors at Mercy Medical Center for the care and compassion they provided him and their family during this very difficult and heart breaking time. They would also like to thank the hundreds (maybe even thousands) of people who have been lifting Andrew and his family up in prayer the last few weeks, especially their St. Jude, Lourdes Academy, and NJSD families. It means so much and is a true testament to the impact Andrew had, and will continue to have, on the communities in which he lived and worked.Public visitation will take place from 9 - 11 a.m. on Saturday, August 22, at St. Jude the Apostle Parish - St. Vincent site (1225 Oregon Street, Oshkosh). Masks must be worn in the church, and guests are asked to maintain physical distancing. To maintain capacity limits set by the Diocese of Green Bay within the church, a private memorial Mass for invited family and friends will take place at noon, with Fr. Louis Golamari officiating. A public burial service will take place immediately following Mass at Calvary Cemetery.In lieu of flowers, please consider contributing to the tuition assistance fund that has been created at Lourdes Academy (250 N. Sawyer Street, Oshkosh), which will help support Andrew's wishes for his daughters to continue to have a Catholic education.While we may not understand why Andrew was called home so early, we know that God's plans are perfect and that He loves Andrew (and all of us) more than any of us can imagine. And so, we send Andrew off with love and peace, as well as sorrow - not for him, but for those of us who will miss Andrew so dearly...until we're able to join him in eternity.