Andrew "Andy" Van Boxtel
Neenah - Andrew "Andy" M. Van Boxtel passed away unexpectedly on November 25th, 2019 in Appleton, WI at the age of 33. Andy was born May 20,1986 and spent his youth in Appleton, WI graduating from Appleton North High School in 2004.
Most recently Andy resided between Neenah, WI and Iron River, MI. He cherished his children Harper and Isaiah and loved them with all his heart. Andy was most at home spending time in nature, camping, trout fishing and being on or near the water. He spent some of his younger years adventuring in Arizona and Hawaii enjoying the outdoors while snorkeling, spearfishing and hiking.
Andy is survived by his two children Harper Van Boxtel and Isaiah Van Boxtel; his father Eugene Van Boxtel; siblings Tonia Van Boxtel (niece Amelia); Gina (Andy) Lubahn; Jesse (Stephanie) Van Boxtel (nieces Alysia, Lydia and Briana) Andy is also survived by his girlfriend Niki Peterson and his paternal grandmother Veronica Van Boxtel; many beloved uncles, aunts, cousins and friends.
Andy was preceded in death by his mother Janet (Leeman) Van Boxtel
Andy's life was filled with adventures and struggle. He had his difficulties, we all do. We pick our battles; some we win and some we don't. Andy is finally resting in Peace.
Memorial Services for Andy will be on Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at 11:00am at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, 404 W. Lawrence Street, Appleton, Wisconsin. There will be a visitation at the church from 10:00am to 11:00am. For more information and to express condolences, please visit www.hovcremation.com. Heart of the Valley Cremation Service is serving the family.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund will be established. Donations will be used to help fund his children's education.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2019