|
|
Andrew William Schefelker
Oshkosh - Andrew William Schefelker, 30, of Oshkosh, Wisconsin, formerly of Centralia, Illinois, went to heaven to be with Jesus on Sunday, February 24, 2019.
Andrew was the son of Pastor Perry & Diane (Coen) Schefelker.
Survivors include his parents, his brother, Nathan Schefelker, and wife, Keatyn, O'Fallon, IL. Also surviving are his grandparents, Doris Sloup, Hutchinson, KS.; and Rita & Everett Schefelker, Manawa, WI.; aunts and uncles, Debra Proffitt, Wichita, KS.; Barbara Coen, Coppell, TX.; Jeff & Joanne Schefelker, Black River Falls, WI,; Judy & Don Daley, Oshkosh, WI.; and Russ Schefelker, Manawa, WI.
Also surviving is his birth family, including his birth mother, Hillary Kostka, and husband, Matt, and his birth siblings, Spencer & wife, Samantha, Aunesti, Shelby, Christopher, Corinne, and Adam. Andrew is also survived by many cousins and friends.
Andrew was preceded in death by his grandfathers, Carl Coen and John Sloup, and his uncle, Terry Proffitt.
Andrew was baptized into the Christian faith on June 26, 1988, at Trinity Lutheran Church, Parsons, KS. He confirmed his faith on March 24, 2002, at Trinity Lutheran Church, Centralia. Andrew was presently a member of Peace Lutheran Church, Neenah, WI. He was formerly a member of Trinity Lutheran Church, Centralia.
Andrew graduated from Trinity Lutheran School, May, 2002 and Centralia High School, May, 2006. He attended Kaskaskia College, Centralia, for 2 years before transferring to Southern Illinois University - Edwardsville. He obtained a bachelor of arts degree in Physics from SIUE in December, 2012. He obtained his teacher's certification from The University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh.
Andrew was currently employed as a science teacher at the Iola-Scandinavia Middle/High School District, Iola, Wisconsin. His previous teaching/academic experience included Lourdes Academy as a long term math and science substitute teacher; Oshkosh West High School as a student teacher in physics and physical science, and Southern Illinois University - Edwardsville as a teaching/lab assistant in physics.
Andrew's professional industry experience included working at NCI Building Systems, El Paso, IL, from April, 2013 to June, 2016. He was also employed at Heneghan & Associates, P.C., Centralia, during the summers of 2009 and 2010.
Andrew participated in numerous mission trips with the Trinity Lutheran Youth Group. The group traveled to El Paso, TX, and went into Mexico to build churches and homes, and share the love of Jesus.
Andrew obtained the rank of Eagle Scout in May 2006, through the Boy Scouts of America. He was a Chief of the Order of the Arrow, the Boy Scout National Honorary Society, while in Illinois. As an adult he continued to volunteer in the BSA program in Illinois and Wisconsin.
Visitation for Andrew will be Thursday, February 28, 2019 from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm at Trinity Lutheran Church, Centralia. The funeral service for Andrew will be Friday, March 1, 2019 at 10:00 am at Trinity Lutheran Church, Centralia. Following the funeral service a public burial service will be conducted at Hillcrest Cemetery, Centralia. Pastor Doug Meyer will be officiating at this service.
A Memorial Service for Andrew will be held on Thursday, March 7, 2019 at 5:00 pm at Peace Lutheran Church, Neenah, Wisconsin, with the Rev. Ricky Schroeder officiating. Visitation at this church will be from 4:00 pm to 5:00 pm and again after the service.
Memorial contributions can be made to the Bay-Lakes Council Boy Scouts of America, Peace Lutheran Church, Neenah, WI, or Iola-Scandinavia Middle/High School District Science Department. Online condolences and words of comfort may be left with the family at www.maczfuneralhomes.com or on their Facebook page.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Mar. 6, 2019