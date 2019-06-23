|
|
Sister Angela Palm, OSF
Green Bay - Sister Angela Palm, OSF, age 77, a member of the Sisters of St. Francis of the Holy Cross, died
Wednesday, June 19, 2019.
The former Mary Arcella Palm was born on June 2, 1942 in Appleton, WI, daughter of the late Joseph and Dorothy (Zuleger) Palm. She entered the convent in 1959, professed her vows in 1962, and celebrated her Golden Jubilee in 2010.
Sister Angela earned a Bachelor Degree in Elementary Education at St. Norbert College, De Pere, WI and a Masters Degree in Pastoral Ministry at Loyola University, Chicago, IL. She served as a teacher at Holy Cross, Green Bay, St. Boniface, De Pere, St. Matthew, Green Bay, St. John the Baptist, Howard, Holy Angels, Darboy, St. Charles, Lena, Corpus Christi, Sturgeon Bay, and St. Isidore, Osman. She was a Pastoral Associate at Holy Trinity, Oconto and Stella Maris, Door Co. In 2012 she retired and was involved in community volunteer service. Sr. Angela enjoyed listening to classical music, embroidering, volunteering at St. Vincent DePaul Thrift Store, teaching in Catholic Schools and summer Bible schools in small rural parishes. A highlight for her was traveling to the Holy Land with Fr. Don Zuleger.
Survivors include the Sisters of St. Francis of the Holy Cross and Associates; a brother, Michael (Kathy) Palm; a sister-in-law, Karen Palm; nieces and nephew, Sara (Jim) Birling , Mike (Lisa) Palm Jr., Jackie (Mark) Palm-Heindl, and other relatives and friends.
Preceding her in death were her parents, Joseph and Dorothy and a brother, Ralph.
Friends may call at St. Francis Convent, 3110 Nicolet Drive, Green Bay on Monday, June 24, at 4:00 p.m. for Reception of the Body. Visitation will follow until the Vigil Service at 6:45 p.m. Visitation for Sister Angela will continue on Tuesday, June 25, at Holy Cross Church, 3009 Bay Settlement Road, from 9:00 a.m. until the Funeral Mass at 10:00 a.m. with Reverend Don Zuleger officiating. Burial will be in the St. Francis Convent Cemetery immediately following Mass.
The Sisters of St. Francis and the family of Sister Angela wish to express their gratitude to the staff at St. Francis Convent, Angels Assisted Living Community and AseraCare Hospice for their loving care and support.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on June 23, 2019