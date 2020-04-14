Services
Borchardt & Moder Funeral Homes & Crematory Services
N5645 State Rd 76
Shiocton, WI 54170
(920) 986-3191
Resources
More Obituaries for Angeline Schlosser
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Angeline Schlosser


1939 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Angeline Schlosser Obituary
Angeline Schlosser

Shiocton - Angeline Schlosser, nee Tarantino, age 81, went to her heavenly home Saturday, April 11, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. Angie was born on March 13, 1939 to Frank and Anna (Vitrano) Tarantino in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Angie married the love of her life, Joseph Harvey Schlosser, on September 13, 1958. Their epic love story began when Angie caught the eye of the local paper boy. Their 62 year marriage is a tribute to their everlasting love.

After a 2 year training and certification program Angie began her 20 year x-ray technician career at St. Francis Hospital in Milwaukee. After moving from Milwaukee to Shiocton Angie began her second career as a beloved 24 year department manager at Goodwill Industries.

Adored by her family and loved by all who knew her, Angie was a true one in a million woman. Angie cherished all time spent with family and especially loved being with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Angie will be fondly remembered as a Fuzzy Navel aficionado, word game genius, mystery book lover and world class pancake maker. Angie was the perfect blend of gentle strength and fierce love.

Angie will be deeply missed by her husband, Joseph; their 3 daughters, Denise (Jerome) Wicinski of Shiocton, Ann Marie (Brian) Harrington of Prospect Heights, Illinois, Julie (Rob) Ujazdowski of Neenah, 4 grandchildren, Cassandra (Robert) Robinson, Brittany Wicinski, Joseph Harrington and John Harrington; 4 great- grandchildren, Zoee Kaddatz, Autumn Kaddatz, Brayden Kaddatz and Anubis Smith, sister, Frances Evangelista, brother, John Tarantino; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Angie was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Anthony (the late Marilee) Tarantino and Dominic Tarantino; brother-in-law, Teofilo Evangelista and sister-in-law, Angie Tarantino.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions, services for immediate family will be held at St. Denis Catholic Church in Shiocton. A Celebration of Life will be planned for later this year.

Memorial Donations can be made in the name of Angie Schlosser to

ThedaCare at Home Hospice, 3000 E. College Avenue Appleton, Wisconsin 54915

logo




Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Apr. 14 to Apr. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Angeline's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -
postcrescent