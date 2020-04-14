|
|
Angeline Schlosser
Shiocton - Angeline Schlosser, nee Tarantino, age 81, went to her heavenly home Saturday, April 11, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. Angie was born on March 13, 1939 to Frank and Anna (Vitrano) Tarantino in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Angie married the love of her life, Joseph Harvey Schlosser, on September 13, 1958. Their epic love story began when Angie caught the eye of the local paper boy. Their 62 year marriage is a tribute to their everlasting love.
After a 2 year training and certification program Angie began her 20 year x-ray technician career at St. Francis Hospital in Milwaukee. After moving from Milwaukee to Shiocton Angie began her second career as a beloved 24 year department manager at Goodwill Industries.
Adored by her family and loved by all who knew her, Angie was a true one in a million woman. Angie cherished all time spent with family and especially loved being with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Angie will be fondly remembered as a Fuzzy Navel aficionado, word game genius, mystery book lover and world class pancake maker. Angie was the perfect blend of gentle strength and fierce love.
Angie will be deeply missed by her husband, Joseph; their 3 daughters, Denise (Jerome) Wicinski of Shiocton, Ann Marie (Brian) Harrington of Prospect Heights, Illinois, Julie (Rob) Ujazdowski of Neenah, 4 grandchildren, Cassandra (Robert) Robinson, Brittany Wicinski, Joseph Harrington and John Harrington; 4 great- grandchildren, Zoee Kaddatz, Autumn Kaddatz, Brayden Kaddatz and Anubis Smith, sister, Frances Evangelista, brother, John Tarantino; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Angie was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Anthony (the late Marilee) Tarantino and Dominic Tarantino; brother-in-law, Teofilo Evangelista and sister-in-law, Angie Tarantino.
Due to Covid-19 restrictions, services for immediate family will be held at St. Denis Catholic Church in Shiocton. A Celebration of Life will be planned for later this year.
Memorial Donations can be made in the name of Angie Schlosser to
ThedaCare at Home Hospice, 3000 E. College Avenue Appleton, Wisconsin 54915
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Apr. 14 to Apr. 15, 2020