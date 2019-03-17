|
Fr. Angelo J. Feldkamp, O.Praem
De Pere - Angelo Joseph Feldkamp, O. Praem., age 76, a member of the Norbertine Community of St. Norbert Abbey, De Pere, WI, and a Norbertine priest, passed into God's eternal kingdom on 12 March 2019.
Angelo was born on 3 May 1942 in Wrightstown, WI to Hilary and Ethel Feldkamp. His home parish was St. Clare Parish/St. Paul Site in Wrightstown, WI.
He received a B.A. degree in Latin from St. Norbert College, De Pere, WI in 1965 and a M.S. degree in Counseling from University of Wisconsin - Madison in 1975.
Upon entering St. Norbert Abbey, he was vested as a novice on 28 August 1960. He professed Simple Vows on 28 August 1962, Solemn Vows on 28 August 1965 and was ordained to the Priesthood on 21 December 1968.
Angelo was Director of Camp Tivoli, Cecil, WI from 1971 - 1975. He was a faculty member at Abbot Pennings High School, De Pere, WI from 1968 - 1990 and at Notre Dame Academy, Green Bay, WI from 1990 - 2002.
He is survived by the Norbertine Community; brothers Larry Feldkamp, Wrightstown, David (Pat) Feldkamp, Kaukauna, one sister, Karla (Vernon) Gebhart, Hilbert, numerous nephews and nieces-in-law.
Angelo was preceded in death by his parents; Hilary and Ethel Feldkamp.
Visitation will be held at the Church of St. Norbert Abbey beginning at 9:00 AM on Wednesday, 20 March 2019 with Lauds of the Dead - Reception of the Body. Visitation will continue until 4:00 PM. The Mass of Christian Burial, expressing our faith and hope in the promised glory of the Lord's Resurrection, will begin at 4:30 PM. Rt. Rev. Dane J. Radecki, O. Praem., Abbot of St. Norbert Abbey, will preside at the funeral liturgy.
Burial will be in St. Norbert Abbey Cemetery at a later date.
Ryan Funeral Home, De Pere, is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Mar. 17, 2019