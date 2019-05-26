Services
Neenah's Westgor Funeral Home
205 W. Doty Avenue
Neenah, WI 54956
920-722-7151
Anita Flenz
Wednesday, Jun. 5, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Neenah's Westgor Funeral Home
205 W. Doty Avenue
Neenah, WI 54956
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jun. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
Neenah's Westgor Funeral Home
205 W. Doty Avenue
Neenah, WI 54956
Anita L. Flenz

Anita L. Flenz Obituary
Anita L. Flenz

Neenah - Anita L. Flenz, age 66, passed away peacefully at home with her family by her side after a brief illness on Thursday, May 23, 2019. The Christian Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 am on Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at Neenah's Westgor Funeral Home, 205 W. Doty Avenue, Neenah. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 10:00 am until the hour of the service. A complete obituary will be in next Sunday's edition. Westgor Funeral Home, 722-7151.



Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on May 26, 2019
