Anita M. Kapp
Appleton - Anita Kapp, age 98, passed away at ThedaCare Medical Center in Appleton on Saturday evening, February 23, 2019. Anita was born in Appleton on September 16, 1920, daughter of the late Otto and Marcella (Grunwald) Wiegand. In 1941, she married Sherman Kapp who has preceded her in death.
Anita will be most remembered for her activity in countless American Legion Auxiliary roles at the local and state levels over the years, as well as involvement in many other military related organizations. She was a member of the Post #38 Johnston Blessman Auxiliary in Appleton for over seventy years, and had chaired the organization of three state conventions here in Appleton. She also loved to travel.
Anita is survived by a daughter-in-law: Trudy Kapp; four grandchildren: Tod, Sherman, Justin (Megan), and Maria; several great-grandchildren; and a former daughter-in-law and special friend Mary Kapp. She was preceded in death by her parents, and her three children: Terry (Judy) Kapp, Marty Kapp, and Christy Amour.
Services for Anita will be held at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, February 27, 2019 at the Wichmann Funeral Home, located at 537 N. Superior Street in Appleton, with the Legion Auxiliary participating. Family and friends are invited to gather at the funeral home on Wednesday morning from 9:00 AM until the time of the service. Burial will follow at Highland Memorial Park. Memorials to American Legion Post #38 are encouraged. For more information or to share a memory of Anita, please visit www.wichmannfargo.com.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Feb. 25, 2019