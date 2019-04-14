Services
Rosewood Cremation & Funeral
438 Hwy 64 E
Conway, AR 72032
(501) 327-7673
Ann Bavry Derfus


1938 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Ann Bavry Derfus Obituary
Ann Bavry Derfus

Conway, AR - Ann Bavry Derfus, 80, of Conway, AR, formerly of Appleton, passed away April 6, 2019 at her home surrounded by her loving family.

Mrs. Derfus was born June 14, 1938 in Rockford, IL to Howard and Milred Dixon. She is preceded in death by her parents; two husbands, Charles Bavry, Michael Derfus; and two brothers, John Dixon and James Dixon.

She is survived by one son, Charles Bavry of Oshkosh, WI; four daughters, Annette (Gary) Christiansen of Hilliard, OH, Mary (Phillip) Griffin of Conway, AR, Kathleen Bavry of Oshkosh, WI, Jeanne Cronin of Chicago, IL; two stepchildren, David (Stephanie) Derfus of Savannah GA, Sera Perry of Appleton, WI; one sister, Donna "Dee' (Jim) Dixon- Hamlin of Whitewater, CO; grandchildren, Alexander (Deanna) Bavry, Daniel (Meagan) Christiansen, Amie Smith, Kira (Charles) Bacon, Katie Cronin, Icys Froland, Roean Perry, Auricane Perry, Sullyven Perry; and one great grandchild, Austen Bavry.

Ann loved her family and friends; her absence will leave a hole in their hearts.

A private Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

Online Registration: rosewoodcremation.com



Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Apr. 14, 2019
