Ann E. Liebzeit
Pembine - Ann E. Liebzeit, 60 years old, peacefully ended her 14-month battle against Stage 4 kidney cancer on Monday, March 9, 2020.
Ann was born in Appleton on July 18, 1959 to the late John and Marcella (Coppens) Grootemont.
Ann exchanged vows with the love of her life, Thomas Liebzeit, on September 26,1981. Through the good times and the bad, no matter what life threw at them, they loved one another until her last breath. Side by side, they built a home full of unconditional love, laughter, adventure, and bear hounds. For many years Ann could be found sitting barefoot on a tailgate next to Tom, in the middle of the woods with a cold beer and some Plott hounds. Ann was blessed with two children, Jodi and Josh, and there wasn't a day in our lives that she failed to show us how much she loved us. Her favorite title was grandma. She was a proud and loving grandmother that adored her four grandkids. They will never find a love greater than hers and they have truly been blessed with the best.
For those who knew Ann, she was a force to be reckoned with. Ann was a strong woman who had a tender heart and a gypsy soul. She was never afraid to stand up for herself and she certainly wasn't afraid to use her middle finger. She enjoyed ATV rides with the ladies and there wasn't a mud hole she missed. Ann's feisty spirit and beautiful heart will be remembered by those who knew her.
Ann is survived by her husband Tom; their kids: Jodi (Ben) Baumgart and Josh (Leah) Liebzeit; her grandchildren Brent, Hailie, Blake and Brynlee and a bonus son, Joe Niec; her sisters: Jean (Gary) Vivoda, Pat (Tom) Witthuhn, and Judy Grootemont; a sister in law Christi Grootemont; nieces, nephews, and great friends.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by Toms parents Henry and Verla Liebzeit, a brother John Grootemont Jr., and a brother in law Scott Liebzeit.
In place of a funeral, Ann wanted a celebration of life. At this time the date is undetermined.
Our family would like to thank everyone for the support Mom has received, on the hardest days it kept her fighting.
For more information or to share a memory of Ann, please visit www.wichmannfuneralhomes.com.
We will love you and miss you until we meet again, our beautiful gypsy angel.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Mar. 11 to Mar. 15, 2020