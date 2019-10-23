|
Ann Fritz
Appleton - Ann M. Fritz, 79, passed away on Tuesday, October 22, 2019. Ann was born on July 27, 1940 to Walter and Phyllis (Hoppe) Taylor in Green Bay. She enjoyed making her children's clothes, wedding dresses and she dressed dolls for charity. Ann was an excellent cook and baker. She crocheted and was an avid knitter. Ann enjoyed watching baseball and was a lifelong Cubs fan. Ann liked her flowers especially orchids and violets, and she loved her cats most recently Gracie and Chloe.
Ann is survived by five children: Joseph (Pamela) Fritz of Freedom; Mark Fritz of Hudson; Melissa Fritz of Appleton; Julie (Darren) Wiegert of Appleton; Jeanne (Michael) Jonely of Whitewater; grandchildren; Michelle (Zac) Schumacher, Kelly Fritz, Rachelle (Trevor) Meyers, Isabella Wiegert, and Preston Jonely, her brother Donald Taylor, other relatives and friends. Ann was preceded in death by her parents, a brother, Rev. Peter and the father of her children, Bill Fritz.
The funeral liturgy for Ann will be held on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at 11:30 AM at ST. PIUS X CATHOLIC CHURCH, 500 W. Marquette St. Online condolences may be expressed at www.wichmannfargo.com. The family would like to extend their thanks to the doctors and nurses at Aurora and all her caregivers throughout the years.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Oct. 23 to Oct. 24, 2019