|
|
Ann L. Jakl
Appleton, Wisconsin - Ann Louise Jakl, Mom, Ma, Gma, age 76, passed away on Sunday, October 6, 2019 in Appleton surrounded by her children, grandchildren, siblings, and sisters-in-law.
Ann was born December 14, 1942 at Shawano Hospital to the late Earl and Gloria (Diestler) Stickney at Shawano Hospital. She attended First Ward Elementary School, Peace Lutheran and Antigo High School. At the age of 19, she moved to Little Chute, WI with her Uncle Don and Aunt Elaine Diestler. She started her first job at Prange's. The first Christmas after starting at Prange's, she was able to purchase gifts for each and every one of her siblings. Shortly after moving to Little Chute, Ann met Dennis. They were united in marriage on January 18, 1964 in Antigo, WI. Together Dennis and Ann raised three children. She enjoyed her two grandchildren immensely and had fond memories of watching them grow, teaching Emily to sew and watching Matthew's many baseball games.
Ann was employed at various retail establishments throughout her life, enjoying early retirement from KMart. After retirement from KMart, she took up several part-time positions, including making lunches for the Neenah School District and eventually working at Dairy Queen. (Thank you for the birthday treats, mom!)
Ann enjoyed many hobbies, including scrap booking, sewing, crafting, making cards, baking, and putting puzzles together. In her retirement, she also helped take care of family in Antigo when time allowed. Family was her number one priority.
Ann is survived by and will be missed by her 3 children, David (friend Trudy), Becky, and Sarah (Al); grandchildren, Emily (Andrew) Van Dusen and Matthew Jakl; siblings, Joe (Jean) Stickney, Dorothy (Tim) Sharpe, Marilyn Prepster, Marlin (Kathy) Stickney, Dave (friend Jennifer) Stickney, Gail (Dick) Schoepke, Ken (Faye) Stickney, Bob (Naomi) Stickney, Karen (Duncan) Henke; step-father, Coleman Day; step-siblings, Shelly (Mark) Gehrke, Terry Steel and Nick (Mary) Schmelter; siblings-in-law, Bill (Mary) Jakl, Jr., Barb (Dave) Koch, Colleen Jakl; former daughter-in-law, Jackie Kitzis(mother of Ann's grandchildren); and many nieces and nephews.
Ann was preceded in death by her husband, Dennis; siblings, Jerry Stickney, Gloria Jean Stickney; step-father, Lindy Schmelter; step-sister, Linda Ruf; father-in-law, William Jakl, Sr.; step-mother-in-law Helen Jakl; siblings-in-law, Curt Inderdahl, Jr., Jack Prepster, Ted Schmelter, Rita Jakl and Jim Jakl; and many aunts and uncles, nieces and nephews, and friends.
A Funeral Mass for Ann will be celebrated at 11 AM on Saturday, October 12, 2019 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 222 E. Fremont St., Appleton, WI 54915 by Rev. John Katamba. Family and friends may visit at the church from 9 AM until the time of mass. Interment will immediately follow at Riverside Cemetery, 714 N. Owaissa St., Appleton, WI.
Ann's family would like to extend a special thank you to the ICU and third floor staff at ThedaCare Regional Medical Center - Appleton for their care. Family would also like to thank Ann's sister, Gail Schoepke, for the many days spent visiting Ann during the last few months; Don (Chris) Preissner and neighbors for their help throughout the years; and Kelly Koszalinski for her help with Ann's spiritual needs throughout the past years.
"Thanks for being the best grandma anyone could ask for. Rest easy and watch over us GMa."
~ Love, Emily and Matt
To leave a special message or condolences for Ann's family, please visit wichmannfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Oct. 9 to Oct. 10, 2019