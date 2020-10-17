Ann M. Kellnhauser
Ann M. Kellnhauser, age 77, passed away on Sunday, September 20, 2020, in White Plains, NY, after a courageous battle with a rare sarcoma. She was born September 8, 1943, daughter of the late Roman A. and Loretta A. (Schierl) Kellnhauser. Ann graduated St. Mary High School, Menasha, in 1961, and was employed as an executive secretary by Marathon/American Can/Primerica in Neenah, WI, New York City, NY, and Greenwich, CT, until retiring in 1989.
Ann is survived by her brother, Robert L. (Helen) Kellnhauser, Danbury, CT; nephews: Robert C. (Lauren) Kellnhauser, Oakville, CT, Scott T. Golden, Friendship, WI, Todd E. (Jan) Golden, Appleton, WI, Gregg R. (Kristin) Golden, Muskego, WI, and Lee A. Golden, Menasha, WI; a niece, Heidi A. Kellnhauser, Danbury, CT; and many grandnephews and grandnieces.
Along with her parents, Ann was preceded in death by her husband Leo Makowski, and her sisters, Mary T. (John) Wiley, Jane C. (Thomas) Golden, and an infant sister.
Funeral Masses for Ann are being held in Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, White Plains, NY, and St. Mary Church, Menasha, WI., October 22 at 11am. Burial will be in St. Mary Cemetery, Fox Crossing, WI. In lieu of flowers, memorials should be made to one of Ann's favorite charities, "SmileTrain.org
" (surgery for children with clefts), or "StJude.org
" (children's research hospital).