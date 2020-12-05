1/
Ann M. Scmidt
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ann's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ann M. Scmidt

Shiocton, Wisconsin - Ann Marie (Reiland) Schmidt, age 74, passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by her family on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 after a short battle with cancer. Ann was born in Appleton on July 31, 1946 to the late Myron and Lola Mae (Krause) Reiland. On May 14, 1966 she was united in marriage to Charlie Schmidt and were together for 54 years before his passing last month.

Ann was employed at several jobs including the Hortonville Toy Factory, Kimberly Clark and Shirley's Bar until they became sole proprietors of Ann's Place from 1984-1997. After leaving the bar she was employed at Nestle's in Little Chute until retirement. She loved to fish, play pool, play softball, and slot machines. Her biggest loves were her three grandchildren and putting together puzzles.

Ann is survived by her 2 children: Brenda (Dale) Maass and Paula (Rodney) VanStraten; 3 grandchildren: Chandler and Kellyn VanStraten and Mariah Maass; brothers and sisters: Lori Henning, Donna Wunderlich, Rudy Reiland, Jim Reiland, Jerry Reiland, and Kenny Reiland; sisters and brothers in law: Raymond Schmidt, Melvin (Mary) Schmidt, John Schmidt, Millie Weyenberg, and Robert (Barb) Schmidt; Lenny Thiel and Judy Schmidt. She is further survived by several nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Ann is preceded in death by husband Cyril (Charlie) Schmidt; infant son Brian; her parents; her mother and father in law, John and Clara (Griesbach) Schmidt; brother: Richard Reiland; sisters and brothers in law; Dave Henning, Tim Wunderlich, Donald Schmidt, Francis Schmidt, Marion Thiel; Joann Schmidt, and Donald Weyenberg.

A Memorial Service will take place at 11:00am on Wednesday, December 9 at St. Denis Parish in Shiocton, with Father Michael Thiel officiating. Friends and family may visit directly at the church on Wednesday from 9:00 until the time of the service.

The family wishes to extend a heartfelt thank you to Sue Conradt for being such a great neighbor and friend.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Appleton Post-Crescent

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved