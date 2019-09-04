Services
Wichmann Funeral Home
537 North Superior Street
Appleton, WI 54911
(920) 739-1231
Ann Marie Herman


1934 - 2019
Ann Marie Herman Obituary
Ann Marie Herman

Appleton - Ann Marie Herman, age 85, of Appleton passed away at her home on September 1, 2019. She was born in Milwaukee on August 10, 1934, daughter of the late George and Clara (Lukowitz) Felix. On August 28, 1954, Ann married John Edward Herman at St. Peter and Paul Church in Milwaukee. They spent 48 happy years together until John's passing in 2002.

Ann was a homemaker who raised three children: Joseph (Susan) Herman, Amy (Randolph) Wyman who passed in 2017, and Jenny (John) Blair. She was blessed with six grandchildren: Gary Wyman, Abigail (Patrick) Dench, Anthony (Jamie) Wyman, Drew (Stephanie) Herman, Alexander Blair, and Nicholas Blair; as well as eight great grandchildren: Carson Wyman, Ava Wyman, Ellie Wyman, Darian Dench, Carter Dench, Amelia Wyman, Caleb Herman, and Alyssa Wyman.

A private service for immediate family will be planned. In lieu of flowers, donations to would be very much appreciated.

Ann Marie's family would like to thank all the wonderful people at Hospice.

Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Sept. 4, 2019
