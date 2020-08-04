1/1
Ann Marie Vander Zanden
Ann Marie Vander Zanden

Darboy - Ann Vander Zanden, age 69 of Darboy, passed away on July 31, 2020, at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Appleton. She was born in Kimberly on March 12, 1951, daughter of the late Adrian and Evelyn (Betters) Vander Zanden. As a young girl, Ann attended Plamann School in Appleton.

She is survived by a special cousin: Dave Betters of Black Creek, as well as many other cousins, relatives, and friends.

Ann loved doing puzzles, word searches, coloring, playing cards, and watching sports of all kinds. Every Sunday was spent reading her Bible. Ann enjoyed traveling and attended many outings with her special friends Rose and Wayne, as well as visiting with her friend Kathie.

She will be placed at rest in a graveside service set for 10:00 AM on Monday, August 10, 2020, at Holy Name Cemetery, located at the corner of Railroad Street and College Avenue. Deacon CF Dedman will officiate. For more information or to share a memory of Ann Marie, please visit www.wichmannfuneralhomes.com.

Thank you to everyone on the medical staff on the third floor of St. Elizabeth Hospital, her guardian Melissa, Amanda and DeeAnn from Community Care, her longtime Care Manager Scott, and Brooke and Deb from Ridgefield Adult Family Home.






Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Aug. 4 to Aug. 7, 2020.
