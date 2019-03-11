|
|
Ann P. Palmer
Appleton - After a five year battle with metastatic breast cancer Ann P. Palmer, 69, of Appleton, WI passed away on February 23, 2019 at Joanne's House at Hope Hospice, Bonita Springs, FL. She was born on February 18, 1950 in London, England to the late Ronald and Agnes (Capps) Farmer. Ann worked in a variety of jobs as she joined her husband in a number of relocations. She enjoyed outdoor activities such as sailing, birding, and geocaching. She loved music and played the piano, guitar, and, her favorite, the Irish folk harp. She loved travel and had a great time visiting many countries around the world, including a 4 year stay in Beijing, China. Ann is survived by her loving husband of 43 years, Roger; her sister, Jeanette Small and family; and her brother, David Farmer and family. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in memory of Ann to any national , any national Red Cross society, or Best Friends Animal Society in Kanab, Utah. At her request a memorial service will not be held. She will be cremated in Florida and her ashes scattered in a special place of her choosing.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Mar. 11, 2019