|
|
Ann T. Fischer
Shiocton - Ann Theresa Fischer, age 80 of Shiocton, went to be with the Lord peacefully on Monday, May 27, 2019. Ann was born in Marshfield, WI on August 27, 1938, to the late Roman and Rosalie (Dahlke) Gorman. Ann was raised in Halder, WI, graduating from Holy Cross High School. On October 25, 1958 she was united in marriage to Larry Fischer. He preceded her in death on September 12, 2008. After her marriage to Larry they moved to Shiocton, where they raised their family. Ann provided in-home childcare for numerous families in the area. She was known for her butter bread and potato salad, along with her wonderful baking skills and comfort food suppers. Ann worked many years at Ken's Riverside in Shiocton along with crossing guard duties. She was an avid card shark, especially her games of 31 and King's Corners.
Ann is survived by three children: daughter, Sharon (Keith) Pingel, sons, Ken (April) Fischer, and Greg (Michelle) Fischer; son -in-law Dan Olmsted; eight grandchildren: Chad (Lisa) Pingel, Tanner Pingel (special friend, Michelle Miller), Holly Pingel, Zach (Amber) Olmsted, Natasja Fischer, Austin Fischer, Mackenzie Fischer and Riley Fischer; four step-grandchildren: Scott Pingel, Angela Pingel, Thea Haddix, and William Haddix; great grandson, Levi Olmsted; step great-grandchildren, Mikayla Rhode and Miles Rhode; sister, Doris Kennedy and brother, John (Nancy) Gorman. Ann is further survived by brothers-in-law, Jim (Jackie) Fischer, Bob (Mary) Fischer, sisters-in-law Bonnie Fischer, Florence Hoffman, Pat (Jerry) Pankratz, Shirley Fischer, Joyce VanderZanden, Karen (Jeff) Belk, and also numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Ann is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Larry; daughter, Chris Olmsted; sister, Virgean Dallman, and brothers, Duane and William Gorman. She was also preceded in death by numerous brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law.
The funeral mass for Ann will be held at 12:00 noon on Friday May 31, 2019 St. Denis Catholic Church in Shiocton. Visitation will be held at the church on Friday from 10:00 a.m. until the start of mass. Interment will in the St. Denis Parish Cemetery.
The family wishes to extend special heartfelt thanks to nurses, doctors, and staff at Brewster Village and ThedaCare Hospice. Special thank you to her nieces Diane Boelter and Sandra Conradt and friend Laura Pelky for the extra care they gave to our mother over the last several years. An extra special thanks to Sharon and Keith Pingel for all the behind the scenes work throughout the years.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on May 29, 2019