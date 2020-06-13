Anna Lynn Martin
Appleton - Anna Lynn Martin, age 13, earned her wings on June 7, 2020 at St. Vincent Children's Hospital. Anna was born on July 7, 2006 at Theda Clark Hospital. She was an 8th grader at Xavier Middle School and was looking forward to starting at Xavier High School where Anna would be graduating with her friends in Class 2024.
Anna's teachers, school staff and friends loved her very much. Anna had such a kind heart, full of love and always helping kids in need. Anna wanted to be a teacher or counselor specializing in helping children with disabilities and also wanted to find a way to become involved working with the DNR. She loved to travel to Colorado and Cape Cod to see family and friends!
It's impossible to sum up Anna's life and passions with words. Anna loved to play Lacrosse, ski club, football, bike rides and enjoyed walking her dogs. She loved any outdoor activities such as fishing, hunting, taking her new boat out on the lake, and kayaking.
Anna was an extreme Seahawks fan, as you all know, as well as cheering on the Wisconsin Badgers. She loved spending time with her sisters, Autumn, Brody, Blake, Stephen, Alexa and Amaya.
Anna is survived by her Mom, Jen Martin; her Dad, Jeff Sarnowski and his significant other Becky Bartelt. She is further survived by her maternal relatives: Grandma Lynn, Grandpa Bob, Godfather Bob, Uncle Ross, Auntie Jen, Auntie Christa; Auntie Allison, Mike, Jimmy Dean, Bill, Robyn, Danny, Lori, Uncle Phil, Aunt Dot, and Uncle Ronnie: cousins Paige, Hunter, Jesse, Joey, Brenda, Jimmy Jr., Karen, Hannah and Mason. Her paternal relatives: Grandma Linda and Grandpa Jon, Godmother Aunt Mary, Matt, Uncle Jon; Aunt Cindy, Tom, and Sharon, and Steve; cousins: Liam, Laureyn, Eamon, Ethan, Elsie and Lily as well as Bartleys, Krumenauers and Cottons.
A memorial service for Anna will be held for her family and friends at 11:00 am on the ST. THOMAS MOORE soccer field (1810 N Mcdonald St, Appleton, WI 54911), on Thursday, June 18, 2020. Please bring blankets to sit on and all attendees must wear a mask. Memories can be shared online at www.wichmannfargo.com.
Anna was happy and always had a smile on her face. Anna will be missed by all but always in ONE HEART FOREVER.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Jun. 13 to Jun. 14, 2020.