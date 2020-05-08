|
|
Anna M. Donnermeyer
Appleton - Anna Marie (Vosters) Donnermeyer, 47, of Appleton, passed peacefully into the loving arms of her Savior on Wednesday, May 6, 2020, at home with her loving husband Brad by her side, after a courageous battle with ovarian cancer for nearly 3 years. She was born July 21, 1972, in Appleton, to Mark and Mary (Ebben) Vosters. She graduated from Xavier High School in 1990, Valedictorian of her class, and went on to graduate with high honors from St. Norbert College in 1994. On May 1, 2004, Anna married her best friend, Brad Donnermeyer, and they recently celebrated their 16-year wedding anniversary. Together, they brought three amazing, beautiful sons into this world, Noah, Kolbe and Lucas, their pride and joy and greatest accomplishments. Being a wife and a mother was Anna's dream come true. She was a wonderful, devoted wife and mom; Brad and the boys were the love of her life.
Upon graduating from college, Anna became a member of St. Thomas More Parish in Appleton and began her career in young adult and youth ministry, where she remained for the past 20 plus years. She had a special gift of being able to connect with young people, and her strong faith and gentle nature allowed her to relate to many youths throughout the years, making a lasting impact on their faith and lives. Anna was a faithful Catholic and a role model of Christian values. She loved her faith community at St. Thomas More, as well as her Xavier school family, and the love she put into these communities was generously reciprocated, as they supported her, Brad and the boys, especially these past few years.
Anyone who knew Anna knew her faith and those she loved, especially family, were the things she valued the most. She lovingly treated everyone with kindness and was a great listener. She had a beautiful smile and always had a way of making you feel like you were loved, cared about and important when she talked to you. Her pure heart, peaceful nature and kind soul were comforting to be around. During her courageous and graceful journey, the past few years, she taught others to take the time to slow down, listen and see the beauty in the little things. She will always be in the hearts and minds of those who loved her and is already dearly missed.
Anna is survived by her husband Brad, their loving sons Noah, Kolbe and Lucas, parents Mark and Mary Vosters of Appleton, brother Matthew (Amy) Vosters and children Landon, Ashlyn, Eve and Isla of Greenville, sister Christa (Michael) Schermerhorn and children Caroline, Elizabeth and Brigid of Arlington Heights IL, sister Joy (Brian) Long and children Ethan and Evelyn of Greenville, parents-in-law Ron and Barb Donnermeyer of Kimberly, sister-in-law and brother-in-law Stacy and Tim Dollevoet and children Abby, Isaiah, Grace and Lucy of Kimberly, as well as many amazing aunts and uncles, cousins, other family members, god-children and friends.
She was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, Henry and Anna Vosters, her maternal grandparents, Edward and Inez Ebben as well as special cousins, Brooke Leatherbury and Roman Peter Salm III.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at a later date when family, friends and all those who love Anna can come together to honor and celebrate her beautiful soul. A livestream prayer service for Anna can be viewed at 6:30 PM on Thursday, May 14, 2020, by visiting the St. Thomas More Catholic Church of Appleton, Facebook page. Please visit wichmannfuneralhomes.com for an updated obituary.
Mom-We love and miss you so much. Love-Noah, Kolbe and Lucas.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from May 8 to May 10, 2020