|
|
Anna Rae Cecilia Denardo
Kimberly - Anna Rae Cecilia (Tews) Denardo was born on Father's Day, June 15, 1986. She was baptized and confirmed at St. Patrick's Parish, Stephensville. Anna and Tim were married October 24, 2008, in St. Paul. She entered eternal life on November 17, 2019, holding Tim's hand. Anna fought the Ewing Sarcoma beast like a true warrior for the past year, and died in her grandparents' house where she felt loved and protected.
Anna grew up in the Town of Ellington, attended school in Shiocton, and graduated from the College of St. Catherine, St. Paul, MN. It was her honor to serve our veterans in various capacities at the US Dept of Veteran Affairs in St. Paul and the VA Medical Clinic in Appleton from 2008 until 2018.
Since her diagnosis on November 5, 2018, it was Anna's mission to make memories for daughters, Elena and Ceci. She happily accomplished this undertaking with family trips to the zoo, a fantastic birthday party celebrating her 33 years, creating a glass flower garden with her girls, Door County cherry picking, Bay Beach, farmers' markets, Disney on Ice, rodeo parade, holiday gatherings and renewing bonds with cousins and friends' families. She relived many happy memories from her years as a 4H member, student in Shiocton, travelling, especially her times in Hawaii, doing her daughters' hair, loving her various pets, cooking, baking and attending theater productions. She and her family have been astounded by the love and support shown by family, friends, parish family and the community during this year-long journey.
Anna leaves behind her husband Tim; two daughters: Elena and Cecilia; parents: Jeff and Laura Tews; brother Elliott (Jodi) Tews; grandparents: Rollin and Diana Tews; godparents: Ted and Teresa Dictus; father and mother in-law: Rick and Cheri Denardo; brother in-law, Matt (Cassie) Denardo, sister in-law, Kristie (Travis) Oellien; aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, many special friends, and her dog Simon. She was preceded in death by her grandparents Henry and Alma Dictus.
Anna treasured her parish family and daughters' school, St. Mary of the Immaculate Conception, N2385 Municipal Dr, Greenville. Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated there Friday, November 22, at 11:00 AM with Fr. Michael Warden officiating. Visitation will be held Thursday evening November 21 at Valley Funeral Home, N1858 Greenville Drive, Greenville, beginning at 3:00 until 7:00 PM. Visitation will continue Friday morning at the church from 10:00 until 10:45 AM, with Mass to begin at 11:00 AM.
Anna loved flowers. Her favorites were lilies, carnations, lilacs, zinnias, and especially sunflowers. Anna's gentle demeanor and glowing smile will be remembered forever. "Keep your face to the sunshine and you cannot see the shadow. It's what sunflowers do." -Helen Keller
Three things will last forever
—faith, hope and love—
and the greatest of these is love.
1Corinthians13:13
