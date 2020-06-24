Anne BeckerAppleton - Anne M. Becker, age 85, died on May 5, 2020. She was born on March 31, 1935 to Leo and Gertrude Miller, in Appleton, Wi. Anne lived all her life in Appleton. She was married on June 26, 1953 to August F. Becker, Jr. They were happily married for 61 years, until his death in 2014.She is survived by her (7) children: Catherine (Jack) Hayes of Kalama, Wa.; Laura (Mike) Huhn of Front Royal, Va.; Carol Smith of Appleton, Wi.; David (Linda) Becker of Sebastian, Fl.; Elizabeth Becker, of Etland, Va.; Diana (Alan) Lawrence of Appleton, Wi.; Trudi (Brian) LaRose of Brooklyn Park, Mn.; (12) grandchildren: Linsey Grignon and Bryce Grignon, Andrew (Brianna) Huhn and Sara (Sean) Maraj, Robbin Smith, Tyler (Aleksandra) Smith and Adam Smith, Matthew Becker, Daniel Young, Jennifer Reschke, Darian LaRose and Malcolm LaRose; (5) great grandchildren: Cyrus, Kyla, Ethan and Olivia Grignon, and Maya Maraj. (5) siblings: Robert (Marilee) Miller, Thomas (Donna) Miller, Christine Miller, Louise Miller, and Norman (Diane) Miller; And many other nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and (7) siblings Hugh, Ruth, Dolores, Richard, Gertrude, Perie, Imelda.Anne worked for thirty-one years at St. Elizabeth Hospital, while raising her seven children. She was a great mother and homemaker. She loved reading, gardening crochet and cross-stitch and her grandchildren. The family would like to thank Ascension Hospice, especially Mackenzie, and Renaissance Assisted Living for their care in Mom's final months, all the harder during the pandemic.A sharing of memories will be held on Saturday June 27 2020 at 11:00 AM at Valley Funeral Home (2211 N. Richmond St Appleton, WI 54911) Visitation will be held on Saturday June 23, 2020 at 10:00 AM until the hour of service.