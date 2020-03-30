|
Anne Marie Bednaroski
Menasha - Anne M. Bednaroski, 60, passed away peacefully at home, on Monday, March 30, 2020. She was born on November 1, 1959, the daughter of Ronald and Bonnie (Ackman) Bednaroski. Anne was employed with Lakeside Packaging Plus for 38 years where she did a variety of collating, bagging, and counting jobs. When at home, she liked to help clean, organize, throw things away, and empty garbage. She also enjoyed going out to eat with friends and family.
Anne is survived by her sister: Barbara (Ed) Walters; a nephew: Eric Walters; an aunt: Lois Van Bommel; an uncle: Robert (JoAnn) Ackman; many cousins and friends.
Anne was preceded in death by her parents; 2 uncles: Harry (Jean) Ackman and Joseph Van Bommel; and an aunt: Eleanor (Ray) Brandl.
In light of current events, the memorial gathering for Anne has been postponed. When the gathering is scheduled, another obituary will appear in print media and you may also follow changes by visiting www.wichmannfuneralhomes.com. Private entombment will take place at Highland Memorial Park, Appleton. In lieu of flowers, a memorial will be established.
Anne's family would like to thank all of those at Lakeside Packaging Plus, Clarity Care, and Heartland Hospice for their kindness, care and friendship.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Mar. 30 to Apr. 5, 2020