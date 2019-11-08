|
Anne Marie Moore
Appleton - Anne Marie Moore, 65, peacefully passed away at home in the early morning hours of Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019. Anne Marie was born May 4, 1954 to Olive and William Chiasson in New Waterford, Nova Scotia, Canada. She was recruited before completing university and began her career days with Petro Canada. She spent the majority of her career with Parks Canada, at the Fortress of Louisbourg National Historic Site. She worked as an administrative assistant and organized re-enactments of historic battles there.
On November 28, 2015 she was united in marriage to her soul mate, Mike Moore, and joined together two families to make one.
Anne Marie enjoyed knitting, good books, cooking, baking, talking politics and history, watching her grandchildren in all of their activities and making new friends from every walk of life. Anne Marie gave every part of herself to others, it was one of her greatest gifts. She was forever knitting a gift for someone else, recommending great books, and sending cards and handwritten letters, never forgetting a single birthday or anniversary. Anne Marie had a story to tell for any circumstance and comforting words at all of the right times.
Anne Marie and Mike would spend hours at the park on the beautiful days reading and enjoying the fresh air. They visited the Cigar Lounge nearly every day where they built a family of another kind. She never backed down from intense conversations and forever stood her ground; a force to be reckoned with.
Anne Marie would say her life was simple, but it was full of all the right things.
Anne Marie is survived by her husband, Mike, her children: Robert Coutinho (Julie); Sean Moore (Jan), their children Samuel and Anna; and Kendra Schmidt (Mike), their children Brady and Grant. She is further survived by Linda Cameron (Robert), who was like a sister to her, as well as numerous cousins and family friends.
Visitation will be Monday, November 11, 2019 from 5:00PM - 6:00PM at Brettschneider-Trettin-Nickel Funeral Home with service to follow. In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established in her name.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Nov. 8 to Nov. 10, 2019