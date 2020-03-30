|
Anne Strauch
Appleton - A long-time resident of Appleton, WI., born to Russell and Bonnie (Groff) Beckman on December 27th, 1951, Anne (Sosinski) passed away on Saturday, March 28th, 2020 at home, surrounded by her family. She was a beloved mother, nana, friend, cousin, sister-in-law, and community servant.
In 2014, she earned an international certification in Volunteer Administration. She spent many years on the AASD Board of Education and Outagamie County Board. Her commitment to her community suited her servant heart. Together, with Wayne Strauch, Anne dedicated her life to her children and grandchildren. She had a vivacious personality and always made those around her smile. She will be greatly missed for her sense of humor and concern for others.
Anne is survived by her children: Dawn (Matthew Robinson) Remmel, Danielle (Michael) Rose, and Robb Strauch and baby grands: Jaxson Schroeder-Rose, Hudson Rose, Sam Rose, Mary Robinson, John Robinson, Harley Peters Strauch, and Izik Peters. She is also survived by cousins, brother/sister in-laws, aunts, her self-appointed second family, the Kogas (John and Judy) and many special friends.
Due to current circumstances, the memorial service will be streamed live, starting with a slideshow of her life at 12:30 PM on Saturday, April 4, 2020. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Anne Strauch Memorial Fund at 537 N. Superior St., Appleton, WI 54911.
Please share memories of Anne at www.wichmamannfuneralshomes.com so they can be shared during her memorial service.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Mar. 30 to Mar. 31, 2020