Annette Beyer
Shiocton - Annette Jean Beyer, 66, of Shiocton passed away on Saturday, October 12, 2019, surrounded by her family. She was born July 9, 1953 a daughter of the late Alvin and Ellen (Steinbecker) Beyer. She was a graduate of Shiocton High School in 1971.
Annette enjoyed her work in the family business at Beyer's Truck Stop in Shiocton, where she was a waitress, a cook and where people delighted in her overall presence. She also owned and managed her own restaurant in Peshtigo, WI for a period of time. Annette managed the Center Valley Co-Op in Black Creek, WI for fifteen years. Her true passion was in the work that she did for Community 2000 in Seymour, WI where her kindness and generosity impacted many people.
Annette is survived by her significant other Billy "Wilbur" Stiles; three daughters Tina (Christopher) Krause, Shiocton, Elly Mae Hernandez, Shiocton, and Mary Jo (Patrick) Dewar, Shiocton. Six grandchildren Kalynn, Shelby, Melissa, Haily, Hayden, Coltan and her great grandson Charlie. Her sister Mary Ellen (Jim) Knoke. Five half siblings; Sadie, Nicole, Natalie, Virginia, and Matthew.
She is proceeded in death by her father, Alvin Beyer; mother Ellen Knapstein; sister Sandy Affeldt.
Visitation will be held at Shiocton Bible Church, W7611 Hwy 54, Shiocton, WI 54170 on Friday, October 18, 2019, from 3:00 PM until the funeral service at 6:00 PM with Pastor Michael Isbill officiating. Muehl-Boettcher Funeral Home, Seymour, is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed to Annette's family at www.muehlboettcher.com
The family would sincerely like to thank the team of doctors and nurses at Appleton Medical Center for their kindness and support.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Oct. 14 to Oct. 15, 2019