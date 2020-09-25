Annie Thelma Beckman
Town of Clayton - Annie "Thelma" Beckman passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at her home. She was born December 25, 1942 in Orangeburg, South Carolina, daughter of the late William and Virgie (Chavis) Morris.
Thelma married Glen H. Beckman on March 4, 1962, at Fort Jackson in Columbia, SC. Thelma lived most of her life in the Town of Clayton, Neenah, WI.
Thelma retired from Kimberly Clark where she had worked for 24 years. She loved to travel and spend winters in Florida with her husband. Her family was everything to her. Thelma loved spending time with her grand-kids and great-grandson, spending time with friends and golfing. Thelma was a member of Immanuel Ev. Lutheran Church in Clayton.
Thelma is survived by her husband, Glen; her three sons and grandchildren: Randy and Sara (Taylor, Peyton-special friend Paige Larson and Blaise); Scott (Shannon and Bo); Michael and Christine (Zachary, Desirae - special friend Michael Polley and Jenna); and great-grandson, Anthony Beckman. She is further survived by three sisters: Lynette (Ray) Craft, Margie (Gary) Reeves, Sara Vanmansart; and a brother, Ervin (Lois) Morris; and many nieces and nephews.
A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, at Immanuel Ev. Lutheran Church, 3703 Fairview Rd., Neenah, with Rev. Paul Meier officiating. The visitation will be held at the church from 9:00 AM until the hour of service. Due to COVID guidelines all those attending must wear a mask or face covering. Interment will be in Oak Hill Cemetery in Neenah.
In lieu of flowers a memorial is being established in her name.
Westgor Funeral Home
205 W. Doty Ave. Neenah 722-7151
Condolences: www.westgorfuneralhomes.com