Glennie, my heart is breaking. Thelma was a beautiful person. I'll miss her southern charm and how she lit up a room when she walked in. My best New Years Eve memory is singing "Friends in Low Places" with you and Thelma! I smile when I hear that song. I'm sure she'll be singing it with us when we hear it play. I will truly, truly miss her. Sending you and your family hugs and keeping you in my thoughts and prayers.

Julie Heidemann

Friend