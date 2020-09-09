1/1
Annmarie R. Gresens
Annmarie R. Gresens

KImberly - In the early hours of Tuesday, August 25, 2020, my grandma opened her eyes and took her last breaths as I held her hand and the soft music we were listening to stopped at the same moment. It was so peaceful and we were blessed to be with her during her last few days on earth. She was 93 years old, and decided to spend this year's birthday up in heaven with Jesus and so many people that have gone before her. She has wanted this peace for some time.

Annmarie was born in Chicago, IL on August 29, 1926 to her parents; her beloved father, Clemens J. "Clarence" Bachmann and her mother, Anna Maria Vosters Bachmann, whom she is named after. Private interment services were held at Highland Memorial Park for Annmarie and Kenneth. We want to thank Pastor Leon Knitt for helping bless Annmarie and comfort the family during this time. Annmarie requested that any memorial be given to the Fox Valley Symphony please. To view the full obituary or to share a memory please visit hovcremation.com






Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Sep. 9 to Sep. 13, 2020.
