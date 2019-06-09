Services
Wichmann-Fargo Funeral Home
400 West Wisconsin Avenue
Kaukauna, WI 54130
920-766-6200
Memorial Gathering
Monday, Jun. 24, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Holy Spirit Church
Highway KK
Darboy, WI
View Map
Liturgy
Monday, Jun. 24, 2019
4:00 PM
Holy Spirit Church
Highway KK
Darboy, WI
View Map
Harrison - Tony Ruys, age 66, passed away Friday, June 7, 2019 at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Appleton. The funeral liturgy for Tony will be held at 4:00 PM on Monday, June 24, 2019 at Holy Spirit Church, Highway KK in Darboy. Family and friends are invited to gather at the church on Monday, June 24, from 1 PM until the time of the services. A complete obituary will be published when the date of the service is closer.

Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on June 9, 2019
