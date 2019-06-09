|
Anthony A. Ruys
Harrison - Tony Ruys, age 66, passed away Friday, June 7, 2019 at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Appleton. The funeral liturgy for Tony will be held at 4:00 PM on Monday, June 24, 2019 at Holy Spirit Church, Highway KK in Darboy. Family and friends are invited to gather at the church on Monday, June 24, from 1 PM until the time of the services. A complete obituary will be published when the date of the service is closer.
For more information or to share a memory of Tony, please visit www.wichmannfargo.com.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on June 9, 2019