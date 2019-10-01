|
Anthony "Tony" Bohman
Town of Ellington - Anthony "Tony" L. Bohman, age 93, passed away peacefully on Friday, September 27, 2019 at his home.
Tony was born May 6, 1926 to Anton and Regina (Pritz) Bohman. He was united in marriage to his wife of 68 years, Marilyn Suttner, on June 16, 1951 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Appleton. His love of farming started the day he was born on his father's farm and grew as they helped neighboring farmers. Tony farmed his whole life and drove school bus #71 for the Hortonville area school district for 41 years.
Tony exemplified the true meaning of a good man. He devoted his life to his wife, his family, his work and his deep faith and devotion to our Lord and His most Blessed Mother. He was baptized, received his First Holy Communion and was confirmed at St. Patrick's Church in Stephensville. He was currently a faith member of Most Precious Blood Parish, New London.
In 1956, Tony joined the Knights of Columbus. With his strong belief and dedication to the Knights of Columbus he reached 3rd Degree Knight and in 1982 became a charter member of Msrg. Gehl.
Tony and his wife enjoyed traveling the states with friends and family for many decades, saving and collecting postcards and trinkets, along with albums of pictures from every trip.
Tony is survived by his wife, Marilyn, daughter Carolyn Bohman, son Joseph Bohman. Grandkids: Phillip (Becky) Bohman, Alexis Bohman, Amber (Jake) Meyer and Charissa (Matthew) Bernarde. Great-grandchildren: Jayden (15), Wyatt (11), Keondra (10), Christian (9), Kyler (7), Skylar (7), Cash (5), Charlotte (4) and Kolt (3). He is further survived by, a sister Therese Corr, Riverside CA and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews and great-great nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents Anton and Regina (Pritz) Bohman, daughter, Amelia Bohman, mother and father in-law, Louis and Agnes Suttner, brothers: Francis (Gale) Bohman, Edward (Margaret) Bohman, William (Grace) Bohman, two sisters, Louise Bohman and Mary (William) Cummings, brothers in-law, Kenneth Baehman and Dr. William Corr. He was also preceded in death by Marilyn's sister, Geraldine (Arthur) Wegner and Bernice (Hugo) Werth.
Mass of Christian burial for Tony will be held on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Most Precious Blood Catholic Church (712 S Pearl St) New London with Fr. John Kleinschmidt officiating. Family and friends may call at Borchardt & Moder Funeral Home, Hortonville from 4-7 p.m. and at 7:00 p.m. the Knights of Columbus will be saying the Rosary. Visitation will also be held at the church on Saturday morning from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service. Burial will be in St. Patrick's Catholic Cemetery, Town of Ellington.
Tony was able to remain in the home he loved with the help of Tony's nephew, Charlie Bohman, his wife Julia, the Arc Angels Senior Home care and the amazing help and companionship of Yvonne Kaphingst for the past year and future. We are all so very grateful for the endless and unfailing love, care and compassion that they have so generously shown.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Oct. 1, 2019