|
|
Anthony "Mr. Tony" Hopfensperger
Fremont - Anthony J. Hopfensperger, "Mr. Tony" age 87, of Weyauwega, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, June 21, 2019, at his home in the Town of Fremont. He was born on March 18, 1932 in Combined Locks, WI, the son of the late Herman and Marie(Kuepper) Hopfensperger.
On July 31, 1954, Tony married Lorraine (Albrecht) Hopfensperger at St. Josephs Catholic Church, Appleton WI.
Tony worked as the custodian for Fremont Elementary School for 26 years and will always be remembered by those teachers and children as "Mr. Tony". He was a member of Ss. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Weyauwega. Tony loved John Deere tractors, watching the Green Bay Packers, word searches, country music and polka music. He loved taking care of many different small animals around his home. He will be remembered as a loving father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He always liked to kid around..
Anthony is survived by his wife of almost 65 years, Lorie; his children, Marie Ann (Stan) Szczesny, Almond; Lynn (Bruce) Roesler, Weyauwega; Anthony Hopfensperger, Jr., Weyauwega; Cindy (Jerry) Loughrin, Manawa; Joan (Rob) Loughrin, Weyauwega, and Amy (Todd) Gruetzmacher; New London; 16 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren, 3 great-great-grandchildren; a sister-in-law, Charlaine (Dick) Niemann, FL; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, a grandson, Shawn Loughrin and his sister and brother in law, Mary and Paul Bruesewitz.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, July 1, 2019 at 11:00 am at Ss. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, 105 N. Lincoln St., Weyauwega. Father Pepe will officiate. Visitation will be held at the church on Monday, from 9AM until the time of service. Tony's cremated remains will be laid to rest in Oakwood Cemetery, Weyauwega. In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established in his name.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on June 29, 2019