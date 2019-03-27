|
|
Anthony M. "Tony" Van Eperen
Milwaukee - Anthony M. "Tony" Van Eperen, 89, passed away on Monday, March 11, 2019.
Anthony was born on March 2, 1930, to Adrian and Irma (Thurston) Van Eperen. He married Dorothy Przeworski in 1950 and fathered six children.
Anthony proudly served his country in the U. S. Army. He worked for Milwaukee Roofing as a roofer. He also worked as a bartender and a security guard. He was a member of the Moose Lodge. He enjoyed bowling and traveling with his family.
He is survived by his children, George Van Eperen, Kim (Eugene) Wachowiak, Diane Adair (fiance, Robbin Ruehl), David Van Eperen, Stephen Van Eperen; a daughter-in-law, Linda Van Eperen; sisters, June (Floyd) Miller, Marian (Gordon) Becker, numerous grand, great and great-great grandchildren, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his wife, parents; his son, Anthony Jr. "Butch" Van Eperen; his son-in-law, Roger Adair; brothers and sisters, Louis Van Eperen, Roger Van Eperen, Ann Thompson, Theresa Van Groll, Richard Van Eperen, Donald Van Eperen and Theresa Van Eperen; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Ronald Van Groll, Norma Van Eperen, Evelyn Przeworski and Frank Przeworski.
A private family service will be held on Saturday, March 30, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at St. John's Episcopal Church, 1513 Pinewood Lane, New London with Rev. Fr. Jim Conradt officiating.
Kurki-Mach Funeral Chapel & Crematory is serving the family. www.kurkimachfuneralchapel.com 920-921-4420
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Mar. 27, 2019