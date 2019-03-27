Services
Kurki-Mach Funeral Chapel & Crematory - Fond du Lac
31 E. Division Street
Fond du Lac, WI 54935
(920) 921-4420
Resources
More Obituaries for Anthony VanEperen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anthony M. "Tony" VanEperen


1930 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Anthony M. "Tony" VanEperen Obituary
Anthony M. "Tony" Van Eperen

Milwaukee - Anthony M. "Tony" Van Eperen, 89, passed away on Monday, March 11, 2019.

Anthony was born on March 2, 1930, to Adrian and Irma (Thurston) Van Eperen. He married Dorothy Przeworski in 1950 and fathered six children.

Anthony proudly served his country in the U. S. Army. He worked for Milwaukee Roofing as a roofer. He also worked as a bartender and a security guard. He was a member of the Moose Lodge. He enjoyed bowling and traveling with his family.

He is survived by his children, George Van Eperen, Kim (Eugene) Wachowiak, Diane Adair (fiance, Robbin Ruehl), David Van Eperen, Stephen Van Eperen; a daughter-in-law, Linda Van Eperen; sisters, June (Floyd) Miller, Marian (Gordon) Becker, numerous grand, great and great-great grandchildren, other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his wife, parents; his son, Anthony Jr. "Butch" Van Eperen; his son-in-law, Roger Adair; brothers and sisters, Louis Van Eperen, Roger Van Eperen, Ann Thompson, Theresa Van Groll, Richard Van Eperen, Donald Van Eperen and Theresa Van Eperen; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Ronald Van Groll, Norma Van Eperen, Evelyn Przeworski and Frank Przeworski.

A private family service will be held on Saturday, March 30, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at St. John's Episcopal Church, 1513 Pinewood Lane, New London with Rev. Fr. Jim Conradt officiating.

Kurki-Mach Funeral Chapel & Crematory is serving the family. www.kurkimachfuneralchapel.com 920-921-4420

logo




Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Mar. 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kurki-Mach Funeral Chapel & Crematory - Fond du Lac
Download Now