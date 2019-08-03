|
Anthony "Tony" Mirenda
Appleton - Tony F. Mirenda, age 56, of Appleton, passed away unexpectedly but peacefully surrounded by his family on August 1, 2019. He was born on October 11, 1962, son of Bob and Saomalie (Brown) Mirenda. On May 2, 1992, Tony married Jeri Cappello.
Tony loved music and cooking, they were both passions of his. Throughout his life, he made countless people happy by either playing music for them or cooking for them. He was an entertainer his entire life, starting at a young age with his father and brothers. Tony was an incredible chef and worked at many places throughout his career. He was a memorable guy, once you met him, you would never forget him.
Tony is survived by his wife of 27 years, Jeri Mirenda; a son, Paul Mirenda; mother, Sammie Mirenda; brothers: Bob, Joe and John Mirenda; mother-in-law, Frances Cappello; brothers and sisters-in-law: Karen Cappello, Roberta Cappello, JoAnn (Alan) Hoff and Guy (Sherri) Cappello; several nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.
Tony was preceded in death by his father, Bob Mirenda; a brother, Mike Mirenda; father-in-law, Paul Cappello and a brother-in-law, Richard Cappello.
Memorial services will be held at 6:00 p.m. on Thursday, August 8, 2019, at the Verkuilen-Van Deurzen Family Funeral Home LITTLE CHUTE Location, 101 Canal Street, Little Chute. Visitation will be at the funeral home on Thursday from 4:00 p.m. until the time of the service. For online condolences, please visit www.verkuilenfh.com.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Aug. 3 to Aug. 4, 2019