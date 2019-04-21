Services
Cline and Hanson Funeral Home
209 West Cook Street
New London, WI 54961
920-982-3232
Visitation
Wednesday, Apr. 24, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Cline and Hanson Funeral Home
209 West Cook Street
New London, WI 54961
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Apr. 24, 2019
6:00 PM
Cline and Hanson Funeral Home
209 West Cook Street
New London, WI 54961
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Anthony Scrivens
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anthony Scrivens


1961 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Anthony Scrivens Obituary
Anthony Scrivens

New London - Anthony "Big Tony" Scrivens, age 57, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, April 19, 2019. He was born on November 30, 1961 in Baltimore, Maryland son of the late Sylvester and Doris (Jeffers) Scrivens. Tony was united in marriage to Tracy Babcock in New London on September 6, 1997. He was a professional wrestler known as "Tony the Annihilator", he also competed in and trained numerous athletes in Strongman Competitions; several of the athletes he trained made it to the World's Strongest Man Competitions. Tony loved cooking and baking and was well known for his cheesecakes and barbecue sauce. He loved to sing, bodybuilding and was a golden glove boxer.

Tony is survived by his wife Tracy; children, Teresa (John) Harding, Melanie Scrivens, and Eric Scrivens; grandchildren, Bailey and Seth; sister and brother in-law, Sylvia (James) Wells-Jones. He is further survived by numerous relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister Mary.

Funeral services for Tony will be held on Wednesday April 24, 2019 at 6:00 PM at the Cline & Hanson Funeral Home, New London with Rev. Greg Watling officiating. Visitation will be held at the funeral home on Wednesday from 3:00 PM until the time of service.

In lieu of flowers a memorial fund is being established.

logo




Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Apr. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now