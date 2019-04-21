|
|
Anthony Scrivens
New London - Anthony "Big Tony" Scrivens, age 57, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, April 19, 2019. He was born on November 30, 1961 in Baltimore, Maryland son of the late Sylvester and Doris (Jeffers) Scrivens. Tony was united in marriage to Tracy Babcock in New London on September 6, 1997. He was a professional wrestler known as "Tony the Annihilator", he also competed in and trained numerous athletes in Strongman Competitions; several of the athletes he trained made it to the World's Strongest Man Competitions. Tony loved cooking and baking and was well known for his cheesecakes and barbecue sauce. He loved to sing, bodybuilding and was a golden glove boxer.
Tony is survived by his wife Tracy; children, Teresa (John) Harding, Melanie Scrivens, and Eric Scrivens; grandchildren, Bailey and Seth; sister and brother in-law, Sylvia (James) Wells-Jones. He is further survived by numerous relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister Mary.
Funeral services for Tony will be held on Wednesday April 24, 2019 at 6:00 PM at the Cline & Hanson Funeral Home, New London with Rev. Greg Watling officiating. Visitation will be held at the funeral home on Wednesday from 3:00 PM until the time of service.
In lieu of flowers a memorial fund is being established.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Apr. 21, 2019