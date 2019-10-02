|
|
Anthony (Tony) W. Goehler, age 68, of Oshkosh passed away peacefully on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at his home, surrounded by family. He was born in Appleton, Wisconsin at St. Elizabeth's Hospital on July 9th, 1951. He was the son of the late Mike and Phillis (Anholzer) Goehler. Tony married Valerie Robertson of Oshkosh on July 9th, 1976. Tony was preceded in death by his parents, his granddaughter Grace Elizabeth, his in laws Chuck and Joyce Robertson.
Tony is survived by his wife Valerie (Val). His daughters Karly (Bill) Schwalbach and Kristin Goehler. His granddaughter Morgan Schwalbach. His brother Jim (Barb) Goehler, his sister Jo (Ross) LeMoine. His in laws Mitch (Leni) Robertson, Mel (Denny) Bloechl, and Paula Davis as well as many wonderful nieces and nephews.
Tony worked at Mercury Marine in Fond du Lac as a supervisor until the time of his retirement. He was a foundry man for most of his life and hard work was his pride and passion. In Tony's free time he enjoyed watching the Brewers and the Packers and spending time with his family. In the most recent years, he loved to go see his granddaughter play softball and root her on every chance he could.
Per Tony wishes, a private family memorial service will be held at Lakeview Memorial Park, Father Tom Long of St. Raphael's Church officiating.
The family would like to recognize Dr. Dar and his staff at Vince Lombardi Cancer Clinic at Aurora for their exceptional care, as well as to the Aurora Hospice staff for their compassion.
In addition, the family would also like to give a special thanks to Barb Goehler and Sara Clark for their special care of Tony and his family during his final days.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Oct. 2, 2019