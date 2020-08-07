Antone "Tony" J. VanderWielenAppleton - On August 4th, 2020 our loving Tony passed away at the age of 80, with Bev at his side. Tony was born in Lithoije, Netherlands to the late Martin and Dorothy (Ceelen) Vanderwielen. He was united in marriage to Beverly Liecht (Christ) on June 16th, 1995. They celebrated 25 loving years together traveling, seeing the Amish countryside and mountains. Tony worked several years in the bakery industry discovering chocolate and sweets. He then proudly ventured into the driving industry and retired with Valley Transit. He had a passion for collecting buses. Some of his favorite things to do were take long rides and work on puzzles. He cherished his time with his great grandson Nash, who kept him very busy.Survivors include his loving wife, Bev; his son, Tony (Patrice) Vanderwielen; daughters Diana Vanderwielen, Susie (Mike) Nemecek and Julie Vanderwielen, along with 3 step daughters Kelly (Tom) Williams, Karen Staedt and Keri Schreiter and friend Heath. Tony also was the loving grandfather to Alex Nemecek, TJ (Loren), Lynsie and Zach Williams, Josi and Thomas Staedt and Neceda and Seneca Schreiter and great grandfather to his sidekick Nash Mucha.Tony is also survived by his mother-in-law Jean Leicht; brothers Pete (Sue) Vanderwielen and Joe (Marilyn) Vanderwielen; and sisters-in-law Pat Vanderwielen, Bev Vanderwielen and Chris Vanderwielen along with multiple nieces and nephews.Preceding him in death are his parents Martin and Dorothy Vanderwielen; father-in-law, Gene Leicht; brothers Frank, Ted and John Vanderwielen; and sister Mary Vanderwielen.A celebration of Tony's life will take place on Friday, August 14th at Valley Funeral Home, 2211 N. Richmond Street, Appleton. Visitation will be starting at 11a.m. with service following at Noon.Our family would like to extend our sincere gratitude to the loving care provided to Tony by his nursing staff at Heartwood Homes and Seven Angels Hospice. We know you had your work cut out for you with his witty humor.Tony, you will always be in our hearts and we will keep your memory alive by sharing all your stories you told us!