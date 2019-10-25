|
Dr. Antonio "Tony" deVilla Salud
Shorewood - Dr. Antonio "Tony" deVilla Salud, 80, passed away peacefully in his sleep on Thursday morning, October 24, 2019 at his home in Shorewood, WI.
He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Nilda Laygo K Salud, his oldest son, Anton and wife Margaret, grandchildren Gabe and Alyssia, his middle son, Philip and wife Minette, grandchildren Cheska, Gabi, Tatti, and Inigo, and his youngest son, Francis and wife Christine, grandchildren Aubrey and Connor.
Tony was born in Manila, Philippines, to his parents Norberto and Leonila Salud. He is the oldest of five siblings: Lita, Badong, Pons, and Marye.
He migrated to America in 1968, doing his internship at Saint Francis Hospital in Evanston, IL. He completed his Residency in Anesthesia at the University of Illinois, Chicago. Tony moved his family to Appleton, WI in 1973 and practiced medicine until 2000. Tony and Nilda recently moved to Shorewood, WI to be closer to their sons.
Tempus Fugit
A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Monday, October 28th, 2019 at 10 am. It will take place at Holy Family Parish, 4825 N Wildwood Ave, Whitefish Bay, WI 53217 followed by a short luncheon at the church hall following Mass.
