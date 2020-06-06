Antonio Rangel Jr.
Shiocton - Antonio Rangel, Jr., 70 of Shiocton, passed away at home on Thursday, June 4, 2020. He was born June 18, 1949 to the late Antonio and Faustina (Gonzales) Rangle in Racine, WI.
Antonio was a Vietnam Veteran and served proudly with the United States Marine Corps from July 8, 1968 to February 9, 1970. He enjoyed hunting and spending time with his family and friends.
Antonio is survived by a daughter, Jessica (Paul) Schill; son, Antonio Rangel III; grandchildren: Jacob and Samuel Schill; Antonio IV and Anna Rangel; brothers and sisters: Christine (Mike) Strasser, Rick Rangle, Jesse (Deb) Rangle, Joseph Rangle and Teresa Miranda. He is further survived by many nieces, nephews, family and friends, especially his best friend; Steve Kern.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brothers Michael Rangle and Victor Rangle.
The family will hold a private memorial service for Antonio with burial to take place at the Veterans Memorial Cemetery in King, WI.
In lieu of flowers, per Antonio's wishes, donations can be directed to Paralyzed Veterans of America-Wisconsin Chapter.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Jun. 6 to Jun. 7, 2020.