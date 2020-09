Archie SchaboAppleton - Archie Schabo, 99, Appleton, passed away peacefully with his family by his side on Saturday, September 26, 2020.A funeral service for Archie will be held at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, October 6, 2020, at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 302 N Morrison St., Appleton. Friends and family may visit at the church from 10:00 AM until the time of the service.A complete obituary will be placed in the Sunday edition.