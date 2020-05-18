|
|
Arden A. Lightfuss
Manawa - Arden A. Lightfuss, 82 of Manawa passed away on Saturday, May 16, 2020, at the Manawa Community Living Center. Arden was born on May 31, 1937, to Rhinard and Ruth Lightfuss. He was baptized and confirmed at St. Mark Lutheran Church in Symco, where he was a lifelong member. Arden taught Sunday School for many years and was currently a member of the Finance Committee. Arden graduated from Little Wolf High School, Manawa, in 1955, and then attended the Farm Short Course in Madison. On Sept. 3, 1966, Arden married Barbara Stevenson. They farmed together until 1995 when he started employment at the Waupaca Co. PTF where he worked until his retirement. Arden enjoyed tractor pulls, pitching horseshoe, and watching Packer games with the "Medicare Group." He always enjoyed having people stop in just to "shoot the breeze."
Survivors include his wife, Barb; his sister: Ruth Ann (Terry) Mc Peak; mother-in-law: Hazel Stevenson; sister-in-law: Carol (Mike) Holcombe, Florida; brothers-in-law: Lowell (Alice) Stevenson, Sheboygan; Gordy (Mary) Stevenson, Plover; Lee (Jane) Stevenson, Appleton; also nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents and father-in-law, Bernard Stevenson.
Special thanks to the staff of MCLC for the kind and compassionate care of Arden.
Private services will be held for Arden at St. Mark Lutheran Church in Symco with Rev. Jeffrey Smiles officiating. Burial will be in Union Cemetery, Symco. A public visitation will be held at the Cline-Hanson-Dahlke Funeral Home in Manawa on Wednesday, May 20, 2020, from 4-7 p.m. where social distancing will be practiced for those in attendance.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from May 18 to May 19, 2020