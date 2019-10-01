|
|
Ardene V. Post
New London - Ardene Post, age 86, of New London, passed away on Friday, September 27, 2019 in Appleton. A long-awaited child, Ardene, was born into the welcoming family of Arthur and Florence Peters on February 1, 1933, 12 years after her brother Leo. She was baptized on April 9, 1933 at her parent's home by Rev. Boettcher of the Maple Creek Lutheran Church. Ardene attended Three Pines School in the Town of Liberty for 6 years and then attended Emanuel Lutheran School in New London grades 7-8 for confirmation. She graduated 10th in her class of 101 from Washington High School in New London in 1951. Ardene always liked school and learning about new things was with her all her life. Ardene has a son Clyde. She lived and worked at Montgomery Ward for 24 years. Ardene volunteered at Lincoln Boy's Club and received a Mother of the Year Award. At a local church she met her future husband, William, and they married in 1964. Together they celebrated 51 years of marriage before William died in 2015. They had a fondness for travel and took 1 or 2 trips a year, and visited the 5 continents and most of the U.S. Ardene sent a Christmas letter and recapped a diary of their trips each year. Both enjoyed gardening and they had 2 dogs that they loved! She enjoyed music all her life and was a member of her church choir. Ardene was a member of the Church Board and served on the Evangelical Board as the Congregational Recording Secretary for some 4 years. She was also on the New London Historical Society Board. Ardene and her husband had a very busy life. They attended many shows, concerts, plays and musical events. They were members of the Park Ridge Senior Club for many years that offered dinners, entertainment and outings. The family made many trips to Chicago for family holidays and exploring Chicago. They saw Donahue and many Oprah shows. They still laugh about the time they went to a Trunk Show at a hotel trying on expensive fashion furs. In her later years she was proud of her orchids. Ardene was always busy cooking, baking or sewing. Her relationship with her family was strong. She moved to New London in 2013 and was happy to return to her hometown. Her family involved her in many activities, social events and travel. Her nieces called her their "other sister" until their parents died, and then she was their "other mother". Ardene was always young at heart. She was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Manawa since 2016.
Ardene is survived by her son, Clyde (Laurie) Raney; nephew, Eugene (Linda) Peters; nieces, Yvonne (Terry) Drake, LuAnn (Greg) Kamke, Nancy (Larry) Klug and brother-in-law, James Post. She is further survived by many nieces, nephews, and many friends.
Ardene was preceded in death by her husband, William Post; her parents; her brother, Leo (Lorraine) Peters; niece, Marilyn Kabble; in-laws, Albert and Marie Post; Arthur and Eunice Meltzer and Helen Post- wife of James Post.
The funeral service for Ardene will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, October 4, 2019 at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Manawa with Rev. Nathan Reichle officiating. Visitation will take place on Thursday, October 3, 2019 from 4-7 p.m. at Cline & Hanson Funeral Home in New London and again on Friday at the church from 9-10:30 a.m. Burial will be at St. John Lutheran Cemetery in the Town of Caledonia.
Please make memorials to www.lutherancharities.org, Lutheran Charities/Comfort Dogs-LCC K-9 Comfort Dogs-3020 Milwaukee Ave., Northbrook, IL 60062.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Oct. 1, 2019