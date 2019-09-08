|
Ardis (Boulanger) Storch
Pine River - Ardis A. (Boulanger) Storch, age 77, of Pine River, passed away on Friday, September 6, 2019, at ThedaCare Hospital in Waupaca. She was born on August 7, 1942, the daughter of the late Elmer and Rose(Hallat)Boulanger. On April 27, 1979, Ardis married Roger Storch at Zion Lutheran Church in Appleton .
Ardis is survived by her husband, Roger; a daughter, Lisa(Mark)Pauls, Weyauwega; two grandchildren, Kayla Lehman, Fremont, and PO3 Jeff Lehman, US Navy; a great-grandson, Brayden; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her sister, Avis Laabs.
As per Ardis's wishes private family services will be held.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Sept. 8, 2019