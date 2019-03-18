Services
Memorial Gathering
Tuesday, Mar. 19, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Manawa - Ardyce Mae Rice boarded her final flight on March 16, 2019 at Gate 5:25 a.m.

Those Ardyce left at the terminal are her daughter, Linda Mae Rice; grandson, Theodore Jesse Fenske; granddaughters, Jessica Mae Fenske, Hannah Marie Elizabeth Fenske, and Andrea Ardyce (Kevin) Clark; great-grandsons, Kody Arman Fenske, Kadin Jesse Fenske, Kale Richard Fenske and Logan Robert Sischo-Fenske; and nephew Larry Heimbruch.

Ardyce is reunited with her parents, Alfred and Martha (Miller) Nollenberg; husband, Jesse Rice Jr; sister, Lorraine Heimbruch; along with numerous friends.

Ardyce married Jesse Rice Jr in 1942. They owned and operated Breezy Lane Farm near Ogdensburg until 1971.

Some of Ardyce's many talents were cooking and baking. She became food supervisor at the Manawa Community Nursing Center for 17 years, part time cook at Manawa High School and Cedar Springs Golf Course.

Ardyce had been a resident of the Manawa Community Living Center for three years.

Ardyce's family would like to thank the staff at the Manawa Community Living Center for their wonderful and loving care. They would also like to thank Southern Care Hospice for their kindness and compassion.

A gathering of family and friends will be held on from 2:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at Cline-Hanson-Dahlke Funeral Home in Manawa. Burial will be in Park Cemetery, Township of St. Lawrence.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established.

Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Mar. 18, 2019
