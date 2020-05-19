|
Oshkosh - Arlene A. Huelsbeck, age 89, passed away at Evergreen ShareHaven on May 18, 2020. She was born to the late Joseph and Louise (DeDecker) Shebilske on June 20, 1930 in Appleton, WI. She married Gilbert Huelsbeck on November 24, 1951; and together they shared almost 58 years together until his passing on May 25, 2009. They lived in Appleton until 1962 before moving to Oshkosh. Arlene spent her career as a waitress for many years then working at the Gas Hut and then Evergreen Manor until retiring at age 65. Arlene enjoyed dancing and singing whenever she could. She also enjoyed playing cards, especially Sheepshead.
Arlene is survived by two daughters, Debra (Michael) Andre and Doris (Scott) Werdin; five grandchildren, David Hoffmann, Amy (Tom) Freitag, Andrea Beaber, Scott Rosenberg, and Tyler Andre; as well as two great grandchildren William Freitag and Zachary Beaber.
In addition to her parents and her husband, Arlene was preceded in death by her daughter, Diane Hoffmann; siblings James, Clifford, Lawrence, Orville, and Leland Shebilske and Helen Ornstein; as well as a grandson, Jeremy Rosenberg.
A private service is being held by the family and a celebration of life open to the public will be held at a later date
The family would like to thank the staff at Sharehaven for their loving care of Arlene.
A memorial has been established.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from May 19 to May 24, 2020